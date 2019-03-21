Otter Tail (OTTR) vs. Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYLD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearway Energy Inc Class C and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc Class C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Otter Tail 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clearway Energy Inc Class C presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Clearway Energy Inc Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy Inc Class C is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy Inc Class C and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc Class C N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 8.99% 11.45% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy Inc Class C and Otter Tail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc Class C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.16 $82.35 million $2.06 24.18

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc Class C.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Clearway Energy Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc Class C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc Class C pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy Inc Class C has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otter Tail is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Clearway Energy Inc Class C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy Inc Class C

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. NRG Yield, Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

