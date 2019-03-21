Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 121,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

