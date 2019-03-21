Pandora Media Inc (P) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986,339 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.73% of Pandora Media worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Pandora Media by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Pandora Media by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Pandora Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,845 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pandora Media by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,761 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

Shares of P remained flat at $$8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04. Pandora Media Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/pandora-media-inc-p-stake-lifted-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.