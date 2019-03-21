Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $113,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 258,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $71.63 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

