Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 183,700 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 470,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,970,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.67 and a beta of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

