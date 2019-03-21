Park West Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,939 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Laureate Education worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Laureate Education by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at $366,323.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $627,224. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

