Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 360,000 LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,365,000. LogMeIn makes up approximately 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $408,073,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,403 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $139,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,106,383 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,248,000 after acquiring an additional 374,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company's stock.

LOGM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

LOGM opened at $79.84 on Thursday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $1,827,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

