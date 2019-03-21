Partner Fund Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,079,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $966,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total value of $10,191,758.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,087 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,825.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,680,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,607 shares of company stock worth $69,918,123 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $259.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

