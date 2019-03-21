Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

