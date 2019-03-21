Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capita (CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Capita to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.42 ($2.17).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 78.69 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.88.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.