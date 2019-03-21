Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

