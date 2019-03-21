Penta Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and LBank. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $382,273.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00377032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.01637462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004804 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

