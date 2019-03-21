Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 914,939 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

