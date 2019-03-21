PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of PetIQ worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PetIQ by 122.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PetIQ by 6,548.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 135,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PetIQ by 580.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PetIQ by 130.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $512,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/petiq-inc-petq-stake-lifted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.