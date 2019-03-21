Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.34 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.67 ($0.26), with a volume of 5105330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Petra Diamonds to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target (down previously from GBX 57 ($0.74)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.63 ($0.65).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

WARNING: “Petra Diamonds (PDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.34” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/petra-diamonds-pdl-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-19-34.html.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.