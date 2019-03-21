Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,846 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after buying an additional 155,328 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in CME Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 243,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $153.90 and a 12 month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/philadelphia-financial-management-of-san-francisco-llc-cuts-stake-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.