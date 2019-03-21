Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 3.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.25% of Ares Capital worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,655 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,437,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 472,555 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,766,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,633,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. National Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 64.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/philadelphia-financial-management-of-san-francisco-llc-has-16-89-million-holdings-in-ares-capital-co-arcc.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.