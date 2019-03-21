Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,798 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

