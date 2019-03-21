Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,242,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.31 per share, with a total value of $68,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

