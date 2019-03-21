Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.17

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/pimco-municipal-income-fund-pmf-sets-new-1-year-high-at-14-17.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.