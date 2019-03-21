Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Stake Decreased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 71,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

BOND opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

