Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

PNFP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,824. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $200,366.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $93,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,588 shares of company stock worth $2,479,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,512,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,704,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 224,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

