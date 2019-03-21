Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $2,785,592.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,406 shares of company stock worth $4,132,062 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.43. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,607. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

