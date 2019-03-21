Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Simmons reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.61.

NYSE PES traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.05. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,208,762 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 337,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

