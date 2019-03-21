Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

In other news, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-shares-bought-by-1832-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.