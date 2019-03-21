Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

MRO stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,512,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,049,000 after purchasing an additional 729,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

