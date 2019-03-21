Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,811 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,883,000.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

