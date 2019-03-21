Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stake Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 361,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,705,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $938,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238. 16.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

