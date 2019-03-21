PlayGame Price Up 10.5% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $805,763.00 and $28,720.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00372945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.01657956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00229884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,920,199 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

