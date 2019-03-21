PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 43,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $3,250,615.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,418 shares of company stock worth $13,893,460. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

