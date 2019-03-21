PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Public by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

PUK opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

