PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 113,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,230,000 after buying an additional 812,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $131.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

