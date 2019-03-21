PNM Resources’ (PNM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a report issued on Monday. Williams Capital also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.28. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $624,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,020.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $212,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,594.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 73,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,334,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,093,000 after buying an additional 135,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,049,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.