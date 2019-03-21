POA Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $441,613.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 258,036,410 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,290 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

