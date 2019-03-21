Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect North American Construction Group (NOA) Share Price

News stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected North American Construction Group’s analysis:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$6.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,618,193.15. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$152,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,470.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $301,678.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

