Post (POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.65

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.65 and last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 13475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.48.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Post to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $3,495,051.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,692,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,153,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Post by 8,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,324 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

