PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Receives $116.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

PPG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,458. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,143,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

