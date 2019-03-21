PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Lessened by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,829,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other PPL news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $282,051.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $32.11 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. PPL’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

