PRADA S P A/ADR (PRDSY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PRADA S P A/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

PRADA S P A/ADR Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

