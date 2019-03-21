Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,639,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $101,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

XEC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

