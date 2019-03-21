Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $81.41 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $81,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

