Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,137,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after buying an additional 550,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after buying an additional 264,669 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,676,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,642,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NYSE PFG opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $196,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-shares-sold-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.