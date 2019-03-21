Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,094,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after buying an additional 2,078,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after buying an additional 1,815,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $6,752,159.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

