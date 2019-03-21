ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of PEX opened at $33.42 on Thursday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/proshares-global-listed-private-equity-etf-pex-plans-0-06-quarterly-dividend.html.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.