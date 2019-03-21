ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of OILK stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.
