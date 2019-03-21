ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1014 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

PSQ stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

