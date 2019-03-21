ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1688 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $31.67 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

