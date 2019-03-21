ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
NYSEARCA UWM opened at $67.76 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $89.24.
