ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD opened at $42.75 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

