ProShares Ultra Utilities (UPW) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPW opened at $56.08 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

